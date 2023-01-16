ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index

North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
Advice for a beginning farmer

Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?

Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
