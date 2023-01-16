ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Shelton
3d ago

IF she was aware of her identity being stolen 4 years ago she should have been monitoring her credit reports from all 3 bureaus or utilizing a "Credit Freeze".

KYTV

On Your Side: Did you get this text about a Greene and Christian County survey?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several say they’ve received a text recently asking to take a Greene or Christian County survey. Is it legit?. That’s the short answer. It reads: Could you share your thoughts in this three-minute Greene County survey? There’s a survey monkey link. The Christian County version says the same thing. County workers tell On Your Side they did not send out the text.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: New twist in Publishers Clearing House scam

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a new twist to the old Publishers Clearing House scam. A woman in Conway was told she won $2.5 million. Good thing she’s skeptical. She could have lost nearly $10,000. “I thought the Canada stamp was weird,” said Katherine Prier. “It’s a global...
CONWAY, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wanderwithalex.com

14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation

Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV

Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A development company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nixa for failing to reimburse the company, according to federal court documents. Court records say development company Galewood West Development, Inc. partnered with the Nixa Department of Public Works and the Planning and Development Department in 2002 to provide water and sewer services for a new subdivision called Daisy Falls.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Families adjusting to higher utility bills

Following a December that featured historically chilly temperatures, people are now seeing the aftermath in their utility bills. Springfield City Utilities says the rise is because of the weather and the price of natural gas. “We’ve had some record lows in December, and those bills that are starting to come out now are reflecting that. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Foods that may be in short supply in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
SPRINGFIELD, MO

