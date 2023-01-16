ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Cotillion etiquette training sets teens up for future success

By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCKqe_0kGi5Rra00

The ins and outs of proper dining etiquette were on the table for discussion Monday for a group of teens in St. Joseph.

Cotillion for Achievement’s Class of 2023 finalists sat down to learn about everything from the placement of silverware to the appropriate way to eat the most complex of meals. The finalists were given a roughly 40-minute presentation on etiquette then were treated to a three-course meal as practice and wrote a thank you letter to the “host.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
236
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy