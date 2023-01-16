Read full article on original website
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Dolphins Fire Three Patriots Alums In Coaching Staff Shakeup
The Miami Dolphins jettisoned a handful of former New England Patriots employees from their coaching staff Thursday. Days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins announced the firings of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs
The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night. “If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots Reportedly Interviewing Bill Belichick’s First Draft Pick For OC Job
Remember Adrian Klemm? He was the very first draft pick of Bill Belichick’s Patriots tenure. A second-round offensive lineman, Klemm went on to play four seasons seasons in New England, playing in 26 games and winning three Super Bowls. Now, he’s the latest candidate for his old team’s offensive...
Bucs Reportedly Fire Byron Leftwich, ‘Sweeping Changes’ Expected
The Buccaneers reportedly fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Tampa Bay will make “sweeping changes” to the coaching staff with as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants expected to be let go, according to Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com. The reported...
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC
With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
Patriots OC Search: Here’s Second Reported Candidate Interview
The Patriots last Thursday announced plans to interview offensive coordinator candidates this week. But, through Tuesday, there were zero updates on any interviews New England had lined up. That changed in a big way late Wednesday morning. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Patriots planned to interview their tight ends...
The Never-to-Early College Football Natty Odds
Yesterday, January 16, was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. While the second signing day is upcoming on February 1, and there will be more movement via the transfer portal, the deadline is a good inflection point to check in on the top contenders for next season.FBS Championship Odds @ FanDuel:
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
What Devin McCourty Told Peter King About Possible Retirement
After the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, Devin McCourty sure sounded like a player who had his eye on retirement. Ditto for fellow New England legend Matthew Slater, who fought back tears throughout his postgame news conference. However, nearly two weeks into his offseason, McCourty still doesn’t...
AFC Divisional Round: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Preview and Game Insights
The Jacksonville Jaguars have defied the odds since the halfway point of the season after being written off following a rough start. An early season five-game losing skid had most toss away Jacksonville’s chances at 2-5 before they even had their bye week. That said, ending the year with...
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game
Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
