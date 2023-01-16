How's this possible? The Joey Biden administration told us that the economy's great, jobs and wages are up, inflation is transitory, we're not in a recession, and under his administration Americans have more money in their pockets and savings account. Therefore, people shouldn't be struggling or complaining as America got what it wanted when We The People voted for its current leader and his policies. People should be happy and thankful for what America's currently about and everything Americans, illegal immigrants, etc, have. What was it Kamala Harris said after they won the 2020 election, "people ordered what they wanted and got what they ordered."
I shop at Kroger for one of my clients every week and I can’t believe how fast you have raised your prices. It’s beyond ridiculous!
PLEASE! STOP THE THEFT...therefore passing the losses onto us! We see how no one is apprehended when stealing.
