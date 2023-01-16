Read full article on original website
Penguins' Kris Letang: Shifts to LTIR
Letang (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 28 on Friday. Although he won't play Friday versus Ottawa, because Letang's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Dec. 28, he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to return. The 35-year-old defender has collected two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes
LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
Luka Doncic is reportedly more involved in personnel decisions, but that might not be the best thing for Mavs
With the trade deadline approaching, ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently reported that Luka Doncic has strongly indicated to the Mavericks that he would like them to upgrade the roster. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denied that report, but MacMahon elaborated a bit on ESPN's Hoop Collective podcast Friday. "Really, the newsworthy thing here is that Luka is starting to be much more involved in the personnel discussions," MacMahon said. "Where previously it's always been like 'Y'all can let me know, but I don't really want to be involved right now.'"
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team via trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
