Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Truly a Moveable Feast at Le BilboquetSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ex-Knicks star Jeremy Lin reveals secret marriage: ‘Highlight of my life’
Jeremy Lin was elated to reveal a “major change” in his life. The former Knicks star — who rose to fame in the 2012 season when he led the Knicks to 10 wins in 13 games – revealed in a Facebook post Wednesday that he tied the knot with his longtime partner “a couple years ago,” adding the intimate ceremony was the “highlight” of his life. Lin, who included a wedding picture in his post, did not disclose his wife’s name. The 34-year-old Taiwanese-American pro’s post was written in both English and Chinese. “The funny thing about becoming famous overnight is no one...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Controversial Comment
Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines because he said Rihanna "ain't Beyonce." This was his reaction to Rihanna being named the halftime performer for this year's Super Bowl. Smith made this comment about Rihanna while on The Sherri Show this Wednesday. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Paul George Asks For Help On Instagram After A Kid Hit His New Car And Dipped Away
Paul George sought the public’s help in identifying the person he believes to have reportedly hit his brand-new vehicle.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
Luka Doncic Goes Viral After Pulling Up In A Tank For Game Against Hawks
Luka Doncic arrives to arena in style ahead of Wednesday's game.
Dejounte Murray Takes A Shot At Tony Parker: "I Know He Ain't Like It"
Dejounte Murray reveals why he feels upset with Tony Parker.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants
Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
Hakeem Olajuwon Shockingly Reveals He Didn't Want To Play Center
Hakeem Olajuwon had a preference to play in different ways rather than being fed at the post.
NBA Analyst Suggests An Absurd 4-Team Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Get Myles Turner And Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers could get Myles Turner and Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 4-team blockbuster trade.
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
715K+
Followers
91K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2