ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. Marshals honoring local nonprofit for helping children, law enforcement

By Tracy Carloss
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Wp08_0kGi4jpz00

Katie Eichenauer is in the business of making dreams a reality for children.

She is the executive director of Believe in Dreams, a nonprofit youth empowerment organization that gives dream experiences to kids who have had nonmedical trauma and live in poverty.

“It can be anything from domestic violence history in their family or abuse or neglect, extreme poverty. The majority of our kids are living in households that are making less than $20,000 a year, an incarcerated parent, a parent with an illness,“ Eichenauer said.

The organization started in 2014, and since then it has helped more than 500 local children.

“A new pair of shoes, or a bed of their own, or being able to go to a local sporting event. We had one girl that wanted to stay at a hotel with a pool,” Eichenauer said.

Law enforcement officers often see children when they are most vulnerable, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Marshals track down violent fugitives, but they are also on a mission to find missing, endangered or abducted children and when they do—those kids need help and support.

“Let’s say they recover a child, so that child doesn’t end up going back out on the street or back into a dangerous situation—wrapping them with services, getting them connected with community so that they feel safe at home,” Eichenauer said.

In 2021, Believe in Dreams teamed up with U.S. Marshals in Northeast Ohio. The organization helped when the USMS found a missing 15-year-old girl.

“She had dreams of becoming a nurse, so we were able to link her with the University Hospitals nursing program,” Eichenauer said.

On Wednesday in Washington D.C., Eichenauer and her nonprofit will be in the national spotlight. Eichenauer will receive the Citizen of the Year Award by the USMS.

“It’s very humbling, it’s such a nice honor,” Eichenauer said.

“Katie and her team work diligently day in and day out to positively affect the community in which we all serve. Believe in Dreams and their mission directly influences the positive notion that community support and simply believing in someone can have an astounding impact on someone’s life,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, Northern District of Ohio, said.

Click here to learn more about Believe in Dreams.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
WOLB 1010AM

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

DC man found guilty in beating death of 75-year-old

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a person accused of beating a 75-year-old man, then dumping him in a stairwell, guilty in the man’s death on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Clifton Browne, 57, attacked Luther Brooks in September 2021 on Kalmia Road NW. Prosecutors said Browne went […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound

WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By Charles County Sheriff

A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Man Found Guilty in Red Roof Inn Murder

A Rockville man was found guilty for a killing at a Red Roof Inn last year. Sergey Danshin, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder and related handgun charges by a jury in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Per...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy