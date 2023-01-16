ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

International Bucs fans show no distance can calm the excitement

By Lauren St. Germain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTqLf_0kGi4WJQ00

Many people are Bucs fans because they were either raised in the Tampa Bay area or are a fan of Tom Brady. But then there are international Bucs fans, and they are on a whole different level.

Some of those diehard fans made the overseas trip to watch the Bucs take on the Cowboys in super wildcard weekend, including David Cambridge.

“The NFL in the sun, why would you follow any other team than the Buccaneers,” explained Cambridge.

Others like Carsten Neubauer, who lives in Germany, will turn their sleep schedules upside down just to watch the game.

“That’s Tuesday morning at 2 o’clock we are already looking forward to it – that’s a lot of coffee, I tell you,” said Carsten Neubauer.

Carsten told ABC Action News that the fan base is growing in Germany thanks to the game in the Fall and social media because they are spread out across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jQdN_0kGi4WJQ00 WFTS

“We technically watch the game together. We share some WhatsApp groups and other social media; so it is more like a virtual being together,” said Carsten.

David, on the other hand, said there are 500-plus members in the Bucs UK group.

And it is a real family affair for these fans. Michael and Harrison made the trip from the UK together.

“Spending time with my son really, what’s better time can you have than taking your son away for a few days to the NFL which he enjoys,” Michael said.

In Germany, Carsten and Timo are both excited to share their love for the Bucs with their daughters.

“The first time I went to the stadium with my daughter, I was all choked up to introduce her to my life, my fandom,” explained Timo.

Whether inside the stadium or thousands of miles away, we are all ready for an epic game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final 2022 grades for the Steelers offensive positional units

Going into the 2022 season, no one really knew what to expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. When you transition from a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger and bring in two new starters on the offensive line, expectations had to be tempered. Handing out these grades is made more complicated by just how far the offense came during the season but never forgetting for all the improvement, this was still one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy