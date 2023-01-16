Read full article on original website
Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini
Apple’s first major announcements of 2023 are here! This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini. Sure, they seem like solid upgrades, but did they come too late? Also, we dive into the latest rumors around Apple’s AR and MR headsets, as well as news about cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max. And in other news, we explore the downside of AI in journalism, as well as another round of layoffs in tech.
Apple may release an ‘iPad-based’ smart home device to compete with Nest Hub and Echo Show
Apple is reportedly working on an iPad-like smart home device designed to compete against Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub products, according to Bloomberg. It would reportedly be "essentially a low-end iPad" that would operate as a hub to control thermostats, lights and security systems, while also allowing FaceTime chats. It could be mounted on walls using magnetic clips or positioned more as a home hub-type device than a regular iPad.
Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper mixed-reality headset
Apple is already working on a more affordable version of its yet-to-be-announced mixed reality headset, according to Bloomberg and The Information. Based on previous reports about the long-rumored mixed reality device, it will cost around $3,000, which is double the price of the Quest Pro headset Meta released last year. Apple's engineers are reportedly working to develop a more budget-friendly version that's closer to the price of the Quest Pro and are already discussing strategies to achieve that goal, such as using cheaper components.
Keychron's Q1 Pro is a wireless version of its best mechanical keyboard
Keychon has been an ascending name in the mechanical keyboard world for a while now. The company strikes a good balance between features and price and it’s also not shy about releasing new models meaning whatever you’re after it likely has a solution. Unless you wanted a premium aluminum deck with a wireless option that is. Finally, that gap has been filled by the Q1 Pro - a flagship, fully customizable 75% keyboard complete with Bluetooth connectivity.
Google may soon demo an AI Search chatbot amid pressure from ChatGPT
Google is feeling the heat from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot has taken the tech world by storm over the last couple months, as it can provide users with information they're looking for in an easy-to-understand format. Google sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business and has shifted plans accordingly over the last several weeks, according to The New York Times.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro gets its first discount on Amazon
Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro gets its first discount on Amazon
Apple is activating the HomePod mini's dormant temperature sensor
You're apparently getting one of the latest HomePod's features for 'free.'. You might not need to buy the second-generation large HomePod to get additional smart home features — they could already be present in the speaker you have. MacRumors notes that Apple's HomePod product comparison section (scroll to the bottom) now says the HomePod mini has a temperature and humidity sensor, just like its more expensive counterpart. Given that the sensor has been dormant since the mini launched in 2020, it appears that Apple is activating the functionality on the more affordable hardware. We've asked Apple if it can provide more details.
Apple's larger HomePod returns with upgraded audio and more smart home tools
Apple discontinued its original HomePod smart speaker in 2021, choosing instead to focus on the cheaper mini version of the device. Today, the company has resurrected the bigger unit with several notable updates along the way, including upgraded audio, an S7 chip, more smart home abilities and a lower price. The overall design, however, is mostly unchanged from the first speaker that debuted in 2018.
Logitech's Brio 300 HD webcams offer auto light correction and noise reduction for $70
It comes in three colors and features a privacy shutter. Logitech has unveiled a colorful, budget-oriented line of 1080p webcams, the $70 (£75) Brio 300 series. The aim is to help users struggling with "poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles and low-quality sound," the company said. To that end,...
Google is reportedly working on a location tracker like Apple's AirTag
It was only a matter of time until Google launched its own location tracker, similar to Apple's AirTags, Samsung's SmartTag, and of course, Tile. According to the developer (and well-sourced leaker) Kuba Wojciechowski, Google's Nest team is developing a tracker codenamed "Grogu." It'll reportedly include an onboard speaker, as well as support for Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB). Wojciechowski found evidence of the tracker when he noticed that Google added support for locator tags in the developer hub for Fast Pair, the Android feature that lets you quickly connect Bluetooth devices.
Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
The Morning After: NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Ultimate is a high-end cloud gaming service
While Google , other cloud gaming services are expanding their offerings. NVIDIA is upgrading its GeForce Now service with a bunch of features, thanks to the addition of new SuperPODs equipped with RTX 4080 GPUs. This seems to be the first truly high-end cloud gaming experience. The renamed Ultimate plan now includes support for refresh rates of up to 240Hz at full HD or 4K at 120 fps and an expanded set of usable widescreen resolutions (3,840x1,600, 3,440x1,440 and 2,560x1,080).
'Returnal' will arrive on PC on February 15th
The next former exclusive that Sony is bringing to PC is , as the bullet hell roguelike will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 15th. That's just a couple weeks before on March 3rd. Alongside the release date, Sony-owned Housemarque revealed more details about the PC version....
Twitter's Blue subscription gets a slightly cheaper annual option
Twitter is now offering a yearly discount on its Blue subscription service, according to a new support page spotted by The Verge. Web users can now sign up for $84 per year ($7 per month) and save a buck over the monthly $8 price. Similar discounts are available in other countries that offer Twitter Blue, including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Ayaneo adds two more form factors to its line of handheld gaming PCs
Ayaneo's ever-expanding range of handheld gaming PCs is about to get more form factors. As part of its 2023 strategy event, the company introduced an Air Plus that boasts a larger screen than the base Air (6 inches versus 5.5) and, crucially, a much larger 46.2Whr battery (versus 28Whr). We still wouldn't expect the new version to last long with more demanding titles, but it might be better-suited to extended casual game sessions.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch will soon stream live video from Nest and Ring cameras
An update will enable users to control air purifiers, thermostats and blinds from their wrist too. says it's bringing more smart home features to devices. It will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell and cameras on their smartwatch. Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch. Samsung first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem .
RED's V-Raptor cameras can now upload 8K RAW footage directly to Adobe's Frame.io
Camera to Cloud system, which can upload footage from cameras to the cloud (shockingly enough), is now available without the need for additional hardware. In what the company is calling an industry first, the tech is integrated into V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL cinema camera systems, which can directly upload 8K RAW footage to Frame.io. The only other thing you'll really need is a high-bandwidth internet connection.
Wikipedia's first desktop design update in a decade doesn't rock the boat
The changes make it easier to read and search. Wikipedia is finally getting its first major redesign in a decade, but it may be notable precisely because of how little it changes the core experience. The newly launched rework looks very familiar, and instead eliminates some common hassles. A new sticky header provides quick access to search and article sections, while a revised search shows images and descriptions as you type. It's easier to switch languages, and a table of contents helps you navigate content.
Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices
The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
