fox56news.com
One Lexington grant to help the community combat gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One Lexington is continuing its fight against gun violence with a new grant program. “I am so proud of our One Lexington team, and all the good they are doing for Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a news release. “In partnership with the Community Action Council, this grant program will allow the work of One Lexington to expand to community partners to better serve our community and reduce gun violence.”
fox56news.com
Grieving Lexington mother hosting gun safety class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nearly 10 years after her son was shot and killed a Lexington mother has her sights set on teaching people to be smarter around guns. Her organization has teamed up with Buds gun range to offer a free classroom seminar about firearm safety. “It...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time, since the flooding issues back in December. The organizations that gathered Wednesday included Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Central KY Chapter, Kentucky Equal...
thelevisalazer.com
ADDICTION RECOVERY CARE GIVES BACK TO KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES DURING INAUGURAL ‘MLK DAY’ WEEK OF SERVICE
Louisa, Ky. (January 17, 2023)— In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy, Addiction Recovery Care is proud to announce its inaugural MLK Day Week of Service. During this week, ARC employees will take “a day on, not a day off” and volunteer in their communities.
fox56news.com
Frankfort police increasing patrol on weekends
After a shooting and spike in safety concerns, the Frankfort Police Department is responding accordingly. After a shooting and spike in safety concerns, the Frankfort Police Department is responding accordingly. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants' rights rally to be held Wednesday
A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council to pass a tenants' bill of rights. Lexington tenants’ rights rally to be held Wednesday. A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters paving way for new tenant protection laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some tenants in Lexington say they are experiencing unstable living conditions, displacement, and even eviction. But with a new city council in office, they’re hopeful for change. Bringing a new meaning to housing as a human right, Kentucky tenants and renters are speaking out ahead...
fox56news.com
Frankfort police increase downtown patrol following shooting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — In a small city like Frankfort, police said a few complaints and one shooting are all it takes to enforce a new order. Starting tonight at 10 p.m., the FPD will have two additional police officers patrol downtown until 2 a.m. Chief Dustin Bowman...
fox56news.com
Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot
Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s dress, …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Kentucky's "Distinguished Young Women" winner talks to FOX 56
The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Kentucky’s “Distinguished Young Women” winner talks …. The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Lexington man arrested for fetal homicide, domestic …. One man...
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
Scott County doctor in a race against time to save historic school
At a glance, the stone building that sits off a road near Great Crossings High School doesn't look all that special. You can tell it's old, and it's in a scenic spot by a babbling brook, but if the crumbling walls could talk, you'd learn that it had a place in history.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
WKYT 27
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
fox56news.com
Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting
The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national...
fox56news.com
Lexington Fire Department is looking for candidates
Starting pay is around $54,000 per year and retirement is available after 25 years. Lexington Fire Department is looking for candidates. Starting pay is around $54,000 per year and retirement is available after 25 years. Lexington man arrested for fetal homicide, domestic …. One man has been arrested after an...
fox56news.com
Foster care families needed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
fox56news.com
‘Unknown odor’ prompts evacuation of Tates Creek Middle School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tates Creek Middle School was evacuated Thursday after an “unknown odor” was detected on school grounds. Just after 10:30 a.m., students were relocated to Tates Creek High School. According to a spokesperson with Fayette County Public Schools, everyone is safe and emergency...
fox56news.com
Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement
WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s dress, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Jan. 20, 2023.
