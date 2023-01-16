LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One Lexington is continuing its fight against gun violence with a new grant program. “I am so proud of our One Lexington team, and all the good they are doing for Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a news release. “In partnership with the Community Action Council, this grant program will allow the work of One Lexington to expand to community partners to better serve our community and reduce gun violence.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO