Wisconsin leaders remember Martin Luther King Jr.

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s elected leaders took time on MLK Day to remember the man we celebrate.

“We must continue Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s fight to build a more just and equitable state and country,” Gov. Tony Evers said Monday on Twitter. “From defending voting rights to pursuing environmental justice, with each of us committed to the work ahead of us.”

Republican Congressman Bryan Steil harkened back to King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech in his remembrance.

“Today, we honor a civil rights icon who believed all Americans should be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Steil tweeted.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also remembered King’s desire to treat each other with respect when he tweeted about MLK Day.

“‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.’ Today, we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & remember his fight for freedom, equality & justice,” Johnson said on Twitter. “He exemplified the courage of a true hero & inspired a movement of opportunity for every American.”

Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin also quoted King in her MLK Day message.

“I’m thinking of the late reverend's words, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’ Dr. King taught us the meaning of creating change by standing up for what’s right – no matter what. Let us carry his legacy down the path of justice, peace, and acceptance,” Baldwin said on Twitter.

Wisconsin adopted MLK Day as a state holiday almost immediately after it became a federal holiday in 1983. Schools began to close for the day in 1995.

There were celebrations and remembrances across the state Monday, but the largest were in Milwaukee and Madison. That included the 42nd annual Tribute and Ceremony in the state capitol rotunda.