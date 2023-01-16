Read full article on original website
Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite
2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected.
TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER
#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man's condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large.
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries.
I-95 Crash
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests
#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
Milford News: Assault and Other Charges
#Milford CT–On January 20, 2023, police were dispatched to the Mayflower Motel for an assault. The victim stated that they let Tykuan Kelly, 30 of Bridgeport use their vehicle and he was supposed to bring it back by 10pm. Upon returning to the motel after. midnight, they approached Kelly...
Westport News: Fight With PD
#Westport CT—On October 28 th 2021, Officers responded to the area of Center St on a report of an individual, later identified as Cameron Baker, acting erratically and drinking motor oil. Responding officers located Mr. Baker walking in the middle of Center St and attempted to engage him in conversation. Mr. Baker was actively drinking a liquid, later identified as liquid fuel additive and yelling at officers. Officers began to follow Mr. Baker down Center St when he began to run while continuing to drink this liquid. Officers caught up with Mr. Baker where he immediately began to fight with officers. While fighting with the officers, he punched them in their heads causing one officer to fall to the ground and break his wrist. Throughout the fight, officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to stop fighting and to comply. Mr. Baker referred to officers with derogatory names and made threatening statements concerning officers and their families.
Ansonia News: Man Hides In Back Seat To Rob Woman
#Ansonia CT–On January 17, 2023 at about 10:15 P.M., Ansonia Police officers patrolling Pershing Drive were flagged down by a female who reported a male hid in the backseat of her car then tried to steal her pocketbook. The female was able to fight off the suspect and he fled the scene. The female reported she had stopped at CVS on Pershing Drive, while she was in the store the male hid in the backseat of the car and confronted her as she drove on Pershing Drive. Officer Smith and his K9 partner Kane tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.
Westport News: Criminal Mischief
On December 21 st , 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made. regarding damage caused to landscaping at a property owned by the Westport Housing Authority. The complainant provided video surveillance of the alleged suspect driving over grass areas of. the property causing significant damage. Through...
#Westport News: Unannounced Tobacco and Electronic cigarette Compliance Inspection Results
#Westport, CT– On Wednesday January 18, 2023, the Westport Police Department working with the. State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco. Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of. establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes. The inspections were. performed in...
