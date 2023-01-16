ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

UW-Whitewater chancellor named

Editor’s note: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials Thursday released the following announcement. Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, which has campus locations in Whitewater and Rock County. The University of...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Judith M. Stray

Judith M. Stray, 78, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1944 in Madison, WI to Marvin Lindl and Margaret Milward. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On April 20, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stray at St. John’s Community Church. Over the years Judy worked at several places in the Fort Atkinson area including Schultz Brothers Dime Store, the Fort Reminder, Jamesway, the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Jonas Office Products, St. Coletta, Premier Bank and she was instrumental in the operations of H&H Fire. After retirement she loved to volunteer at Twice as Nice.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

School board weighs options for April ballot placement of operational referendum

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education during its meeting last month discussed options for a three- and four-year operational referendum to be placed on the spring election ballot. Language associated with two four-year options will come before the board for a decision on Thursday. Of the two...
fortatkinsononline.com

Agustin ‘Guti’ Flores

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater, Part 1: Council receives presentation, begins discussion outlining: ‘What is a CDA?’

Editor’s note: The Whitewater Common Council recently hired Redevelopment Resources, an economic and community development consultant, to aid the city, including its manager, the city council, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), in its efforts to create a guideline under which the three entities will work to craft common goals and develop responsibilities for an economic development/CDA director. Kristin Fish-Peterson, the company’s principal, began an introductory exploration Tuesday with the city council and Thursday with the CDA. The first of a two-part story focusing on the first of the two introductory meetings follows.
WHITEWATER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy