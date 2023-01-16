Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater chancellor named
Editor’s note: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials Thursday released the following announcement. Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, which has campus locations in Whitewater and Rock County. The University of...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school district to place two-part $8 million operational referendum on April ballot
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Eduction Tuesday approved a two-part $8 million operational referendum question for placement on the April 4 general election ballot. Board members approved “Option A,” one of two options presented which, as outlined by Director of Business Services Jason Demerath, will, if approved...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
fortatkinsononline.com
Judith M. Stray
Judith M. Stray, 78, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1944 in Madison, WI to Marvin Lindl and Margaret Milward. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On April 20, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stray at St. John’s Community Church. Over the years Judy worked at several places in the Fort Atkinson area including Schultz Brothers Dime Store, the Fort Reminder, Jamesway, the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Jonas Office Products, St. Coletta, Premier Bank and she was instrumental in the operations of H&H Fire. After retirement she loved to volunteer at Twice as Nice.
fortatkinsononline.com
School board weighs options for April ballot placement of operational referendum
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education during its meeting last month discussed options for a three- and four-year operational referendum to be placed on the spring election ballot. Language associated with two four-year options will come before the board for a decision on Thursday. Of the two...
fortatkinsononline.com
Welcome to our new advertiser: First Baptist Church of Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson Online LLC would like to extend a warm welcome and heartfelt thank you to our new advertiser: First Baptist Church of Fort Atkinson, located at 420 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The new click-through ad is found below and on the front cover of Fort Atkinson Online.
fortatkinsononline.com
Agustin ‘Guti’ Flores
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater, Part 1: Council receives presentation, begins discussion outlining: ‘What is a CDA?’
Editor’s note: The Whitewater Common Council recently hired Redevelopment Resources, an economic and community development consultant, to aid the city, including its manager, the city council, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), in its efforts to create a guideline under which the three entities will work to craft common goals and develop responsibilities for an economic development/CDA director. Kristin Fish-Peterson, the company’s principal, began an introductory exploration Tuesday with the city council and Thursday with the CDA. The first of a two-part story focusing on the first of the two introductory meetings follows.
Comments / 0