After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO