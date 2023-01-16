Read full article on original website
Vermilion Advantage Unveils New Vermilion County Video at STEPUP Meeting
(Above) Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley and Vermilion Advantage Chamber Director Nicole Van Hyfte take the STEPUP stage at Second Church of Christ prior to unveiling the new Vermilion County video. Vermilion Advantage has released an eight minute video promoting Vermilion County as a place to live, a place to...
Danville Mayor, City Council Honor Four People Who Served the City
(Above) Former Danville Vice-Mayor and Alderwoman Brenda Brown addresses the Danville City Council. Danville’s Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. stated at the start of the Tuesday, January 17th Danville City Council meeting that with the COVID pandemic having slowed down planned honor ceremonies for those who had served the city in the past, he is hoping to begin holding those on a regular basis.
Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
Dist 118 Board Invests in Solar Speed Signs; Addition and Remodel Work at Kenneth D Bailey Academy
An initiative taken by District 118 Board member Christopher Easton came to light during Wednesday (Jan 18th) evening’s meeting when Assistant Superintendent John Hart announced an expenditure of $21,600 for seven digital solar speed limit signs in various district locations where some extra traffic safety is needed. Hart said one spot will be coming north on Jackson approaching Danville High School. And he gave a couple other examples.
North Ridge Middle School teacher found her way from the basketball court to the classroom
One North Ridge Middle School teacher, Maria Parker, found her passion for education on the basketball court. And now, as a Language Arts teacher, she’s on a mission to help students identify their goals and reach them.
County Board to Provide Opinion on Countywide Schools Tax Referendum at Feb 14th Meeting
A resolution against the one-percent sales tax referendum for all Vermilion County schools will be on the agenda for the Vermilion County Board February 14th meeting. The resolution against the referendum has been put forward by the County Board Health and Education committee. Committee chairman Jerry Hawker stated that with...
Danville Veteran with PTSD Questions Amount of Times He’s Been Stopped by Police
(Above) Derrick Cooper addresses Danville City Council. A Veteran with PTSD living in Danville told the City Council during Tuesday evening’s meeting that he’s been stopped too many times by police, and he’s afraid of how he might react due to his condition. Derrick Cooper says he’s been stopped nine times since 2018, with only one of them resulting in an actual ticket. He told us that the other times, he felt they might be looking for a reason.
Danville’s future casino expected to bring in millions of dollars annually
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville’s future Golden Nugget Casino is getting closer to opening its doors. The opening is expected in April. Many are looking forward to its economic impact and how it’ll help nearby organizations. It’s expected to bring in millions of dollars, but it’s not just from gambling taxes. The city will make […]
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
City of Champaign helps displaced apartment residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Twenty-six of the 42 buildings at the Champaign Park Apartments have been condemned and are considered "unlivable" as of January 4, 2023. On Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved a resolution to purchase temporary emergency housing for displaced residents. "To the property owners and...
Four displaced after Charleston apartment building fire
Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
Jacob Lane Motion for Temporary Restraining Order against Danville Election Commission Denied
(Above) Attorney Matthew Custardo and Jacob Lane address the media after Judge Goodwin’s Thursday Jan 19th decision. Hopeful Danville mayoral candidate Jacob Lane has had his request for a temporary restraining order against the Danville Election Commission denied by Judge Mark S. Goodwin. While Lane’s attorney Matthew Custardo argued that the Danville Election Commission did not properly inform Lane about a December 14th meeting, Election Commission attorney John Beardsley argued that at the follow-up hearing on December 21st Lane was given his chance to argue that he should be left on the mayoral ballot, despite the claim about illegitimate election petition signatures filed by incumbent mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
Country music duo to headline Attica summer charity concert
This is the second charity concert the park is hosting for the military. The first 1,000 military members or veterans who register online will receive free entry. Country music duo to headline summer charity concert. Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
