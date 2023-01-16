Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Public Safety Memorial cleaned of ‘anti-Christian’ graffiti; two juveniles confess to crime
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Public Safety Memorial vandalized with graffiti and ‘anti-Christian’ symbols has been cleaned. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial, which shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church, was defaced over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office says...
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers, 4 assigned to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol recently graduated 36 new troopers, with a few heading to the Cape Fear. Two troopers have been assigned to Brunswick County, one to New Hanover County and one to Columbus County. The graduation ceremony was held at the 157th Basic Highway...
Additional suspect arrested in connection to October Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Wilmington shooting. 34-year-old Justin Dean Caldwell of Princeton was arrested by authorities in Johnston County. Caldwell is charged with AWDW Intent to Kill/Felony Conspiracy, Discharge Weapon Occupied Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon,...
Reaction to suspect arrested in KC Johnson murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — William Hicks is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in the death of KC Johnson. Hicks has a number of convictions in South Carolina, dating back to 2018 including assault and battery, and burglary. Wilmington police are...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
Gathering planned to honor life of KC Johnson, missing woman killed in Wilmington last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has planned a community gathering to honor the life of a Wilmington woman killed last Friday. The event is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20. A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.
Wilmington Police investigating death of missing person; suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is currently investigating the death a missing woman who disappeared on Friday. KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen in the 1900 Block of Tradd Ct. Upon further investigation, WPD says it has been determined that Johnson...
New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property. At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners will consider...
Community members and loved ones gather at vigils held for KC Johnson in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends, family, and members of the LGBTQ community gathered for two vigils, to mourn the loss of a KC Johnson. The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast held a vigil Friday night on the steps of Wilmington City Hall for 27-year-old KC Johnson. “She...
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
Former Southport Police Chief pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Former Chief of the Southport Police Department, Gary Lee Smith, has pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice. District Attorney Jon David says they put in place assurances that Smith can never...
NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
ILM sees drop in number of firearms discovered by TSA
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina airport TSA officers discovered a total of 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on bags in 2022, down slightly from the total of 254 found in 2021. The Wilmington International Airport discovered five firearms in 2022 after uncovering six in 2021. Statewide in 2022,...
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
Carolina Beach adding offices to Town Hall, asking visitors be cautious of construction
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are asking Town Hall visitors be careful as they undergo construction. Town Hall is in the process of adding offices to the main reception area. Officials say much of the construction will be done on the weekends, but some is...
