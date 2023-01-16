ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional suspect arrested in connection to October Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Wilmington shooting. 34-year-old Justin Dean Caldwell of Princeton was arrested by authorities in Johnston County. Caldwell is charged with AWDW Intent to Kill/Felony Conspiracy, Discharge Weapon Occupied Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to suspect arrested in KC Johnson murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — William Hicks is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in the death of KC Johnson. Hicks has a number of convictions in South Carolina, dating back to 2018 including assault and battery, and burglary. Wilmington police are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20. A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Southport Police Chief pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Former Chief of the Southport Police Department, Gary Lee Smith, has pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice. District Attorney Jon David says they put in place assurances that Smith can never...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM sees drop in number of firearms discovered by TSA

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina airport TSA officers discovered a total of 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on bags in 2022, down slightly from the total of 254 found in 2021. The Wilmington International Airport discovered five firearms in 2022 after uncovering six in 2021. Statewide in 2022,...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy