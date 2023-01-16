Read full article on original website
laura A
4d ago
the payment standards were not high enough anywhere and people were losing their housing esp in a two bedroom . now you can not live in a low income area because section 8 doesn't cover the rent. the new housing is higher quality I just wish it was closer to a bus and not so hard to get approved for a place we almost lost our housing after our rent went up
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: High Tech High Close to Deal with Teachers
After a year of bargaining, High Tech High’s new teachers union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with the school’s leadership. The breakthrough comes after the charter network’s board of trustees declared an impasse a few months ago. The two outstanding issues on the table...
Could Housing be the key to Solving San Diego's Homeless Crisis?
One program is showing promise in dealing with the ongoing problem
San Diego County Agrees to Pay $12 Million in Wrongful Death Settlement
San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family of 32-year- old...
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
Gas Stoves and Appliances Are Already Set To Be Banned In San Diego
On top of banning gas appliances, the city is mandating that residents retrofit their homes, at an estimated to cost of $30,000.
kusi.com
SDCCD terminates three employees for vaccine refusal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and seven others who were still at...
kusi.com
Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
San Diego Museum Month: how to participate
San Diego Museum Month is returning for its 34th year in February, offering half-priced admissions to over 60 museums and other popular destinations throughout San Diego County.
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
iheart.com
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
With board walkout, SANDAG is already off to a rocky year
Nine board members at the San Diego Association of Governments walked out of their first meeting of the year over growing frustrations that the agency’s weighted voting structure is weakening the voice of the smaller cities they represent. The move is likely to continue board discord as SANDAG continues...
southarkansassun.com
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
theregistrysocal.com
Eight-Unit Multifamily Property in San Diego Sells for Nearly $4MM
SAN DIEGO – Urban Property Group, a real estate services firm specializing in urban and coastal commercial property, managed the sale of an 8-unit multifamily, 5,272-square-foot building located at 4774 33rd St, San Diego, California, for $3,975,000. The 100% occupied, recently renovated property is comprised of one- and two-bedroom...
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
News 8 KFMB
Falck ambulance provider staffing shortage, service issues persist
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's ambulance provider is continuing to face staffing issues and falling short on providing service. CBS 8 previously reported that the city was even considering action if Falck didn't make drastic improvements. "We're not seeing any signs of changes or improvements," said Colin Stowell, the...
iheart.com
New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest
SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records. Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.
