San Diego, CA

laura A
4d ago

the payment standards were not high enough anywhere and people were losing their housing esp in a two bedroom . now you can not live in a low income area because section 8 doesn't cover the rent. the new housing is higher quality I just wish it was closer to a bus and not so hard to get approved for a place we almost lost our housing after our rent went up

Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: High Tech High Close to Deal with Teachers

After a year of bargaining, High Tech High’s new teachers union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with the school’s leadership. The breakthrough comes after the charter network’s board of trustees declared an impasse a few months ago. The two outstanding issues on the table...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

SDCCD terminates three employees for vaccine refusal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and seven others who were still at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego

As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Eight-Unit Multifamily Property in San Diego Sells for Nearly $4MM

SAN DIEGO – Urban Property Group, a real estate services firm specializing in urban and coastal commercial property, managed the sale of an 8-unit multifamily, 5,272-square-foot building located at 4774 33rd St, San Diego, California, for $3,975,000. The 100% occupied, recently renovated property is comprised of one- and two-bedroom...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane

ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Falck ambulance provider staffing shortage, service issues persist

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's ambulance provider is continuing to face staffing issues and falling short on providing service. CBS 8 previously reported that the city was even considering action if Falck didn't make drastic improvements. "We're not seeing any signs of changes or improvements," said Colin Stowell, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest

SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records. Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

