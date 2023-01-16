Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show
Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council approves land swap agreement with local businessmen
The east side of the U.S. 190 bypass is a step closer to future development, after the Copperas Cove city council approving a land exchange with the United States of America and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson. The approval took place at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the process...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
A life of service
New Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Connie Green is cut from a different cloth when it comes to caring for others. After spending 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Green knew she needed to find another way to keep giving back. Fortunately, all good things happen for a reason. “Basically, I stopped by one time during a car wash [fundraiser for KVFD], and I grabbed an application to just…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
SHEEP AND GOAT AUCTION
The Jan. 12 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 1,758. Previous week: 2,673. Trends: Light kids $10 lower. Slaughter kids $10 lower; slaughter nannies $5-$10 lower; replacement nannies steady. Wool lambs were steady; Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs $10-- $15 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $230-$290 cwt.; 70-90 lb., $155-$240 cwt.; 90-110…
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project
An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boys’ soccer team draws in match against Lago Vista
The Badger soccer team hit the road to Lago Vista on Tuesday for one of its final non-district matches of the season. The match finished in a 2-2 tie, after Lampasas started with a 2-0 lead in the first half. Unfortunately, two goals conceded in the final 40 minutes led to the draw and ultimately an unfortunate result. “We started hot with two goals in the first half, but we did not finish to…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities
The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
GRAND JURY
Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
I-35, Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown to be temporarily closed
The diverging diamond intersection at I-35 and Williams Drive will be similar to the one at Parmer Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-35 at Williams Drive on the last two Friday and Saturday nights of January as crews demolish and remove a portion of the Williams Drive bridge.
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
KWTX
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring High School student was arrested on multiple felony charges Wednesday after authorities say he slashed a school police officer’s hand with a pair of scissors while officers were trying to search his backpack. Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
News Channel 25
Bell County mom feared man accused of abusing kids would post bail
BELTON — A Bell County mom is continuing her fight for justice, after being afraid the man accused of sexually abusing her children might post bail on Thursday. Gabriel Espino, 31, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in November of last year, according to online court records. He's being held...
