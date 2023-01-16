ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Maryville College to host 'Pantsuit Politics'

The hosts of a podcast called "Pantsuit Politics" look to help people that have grace-filled political conversations. They will speak at Maryville College on Feb. 7.
WBIR

Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday

TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Officer, student form bond beyond the badge

In Loudon County, there's a new officer patrolling Pre-K and he's only four years old! The top cop at his elementary school is the leader he looks up to the most.
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

