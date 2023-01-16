Read full article on original website
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
The Methodist Split | How translations of text divided a religion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First United Methodist Church of Alcoa is celebrating 100 years of faith in the community. Things have changed in that time period, enough to make some Alcoa pastors question whether or not they still want to bear the name "United Methodist." Reverend Todd Chancey is...
'It's an honor' | Lenoir City senior destined for spotlight as new 'Youth of the Year'
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee teenage leader officially has the title "Youth of the Year." The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley hosted its annual competition and ceremony Thursday night. The Youth of the Year Award recognizes Boys and Girls Club members who show leadership,...
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
Maryville College to host 'Pantsuit Politics'
The hosts of a podcast called "Pantsuit Politics" look to help people that have grace-filled political conversations. They will speak at Maryville College on Feb. 7.
Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday
TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
'He's my little buddy' | SRO and student share special bond
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Loudon County, there's a new officer patrolling Pre-K, and he's only 4 years old. The top cop at his elementary school is the leader he looks up to most. Inside a preschool class at Loudon Elementary, every student dreams of what they want to...
Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
Knoxville groups work together to create bilingual play area, connecting with kids of many backgrounds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several community groups in Knoxville partnered together to create a special playground for young children. The playground is meant to engage with kids from many kinds of cultural backgrounds. Centro Hispano, Muse Knoxville and the Friends of Literacy collaborated together on a bilingual play area. Organizers...
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles in a single day to help children in foster care
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Before the sun rose in Morristown, Mark Trout was lacing up his shoes to support children without a home. He was running to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House, which gives children a place to stay while they go through the foster care system. "If...
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Officer, student form bond beyond the badge
In Loudon County, there's a new officer patrolling Pre-K and he's only four years old! The top cop at his elementary school is the leader he looks up to the most.
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
Remembering Lynne McCoy: A champion of wildlife rehabilitation
Lynne McCoy died Friday of cancer. She rescued hundreds of animals and rehabilitated them at her home in Jefferson County.
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour. Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
