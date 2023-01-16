ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Avita Ontario South Campus in former Sears building opens Friday

ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
The Patch Boys opens north central Ohio franchise

MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5. Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.
Toledo St. Francis de Sales rides the rough off Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis de Sales dumped Fremont Ross 77-62 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Fremont Ross played in a 90-46 game on February 19, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
MOESC elects Board of Governors at Organizational Meeting

MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
Sandusky overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sandusky's locker room after a trying 45-43 test with Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on January 20, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For results, click here.
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Wapakoneta soars over Kenton

Wapakoneta swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Kenton 62-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Kenton High School last season. For more, click here.
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
Coshocton nips Duncan Falls Philo in taut scare

Coshocton showed its poise to outlast a game Duncan Falls Philo squad for a 76-71 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 13, Coshocton faced off against New Lexington and Duncan Falls Philo took on Dresden Tri-Valley on January 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield overpowers Lexington in thorough fashion

Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-34 win against Lexington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off with January 22, 2022 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Africentric flies high over Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Africentric's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-44 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric squared off with January...
Winning Recipe: Lucas atop MBC despite key absences

LUCAS — Taylor Iceman is cooking up something good even if the ingredients he’s using weren’t listed on the original recipe. The Cubs took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Tuesday night, overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit in a hard-fought 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian.
Christine Joan Carr

Christine Joan Carr, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Health System in Ashland, Ohio. Christine was born on November 23, 1930 to John and Katharina (Ulmer) Schwarz in Mansfield. Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; her loving husband, Lawrence, also known as Jack by his family or Larry by his coworkers; and her son, Leslie.
