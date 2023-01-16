Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Avita Ontario South Campus in former Sears building opens Friday
ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 57, Mount Vernon 42
Mansfield Senior defeated Mount Vernon 57-42 Friday night at Mansfield Senior High School. (photos by Dan Melograna)
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK $500,000 in ARPA spending for Shiloh water project
MANSFIELD -- A proposed $3 million Village of Shiloh water project received a $500,000 infusion on Thursday morning from Richland County commissioners. The three-member panel unanimously voted to award a half-million dollar grant through the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a badly needed project in village of 600 people.
richlandsource.com
Decision 2023: Falquette, Scott seek to reverse roles on Mansfield City Council
MANSFIELD -- Phil Scott and David Falquette may be swapping seats on Mansfield City Council in January. And at this point, both have filed valid petitions and neither has any opposition with less than two weeks to the May 2 primary filing deadline.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Ashland
New Philadelphia poked just enough holes in Ashland's defense to garner a taut, 60-55 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 20. Recently on January 11, New Philadelphia squared off with Dover in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank board has closed-door meeting, retains law firm to discuss acquisition
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to retain the services of Brickler & Eckler, a Columbus-based law firm. The move came after a nearly 90-minute executive session in the board's offices on the first floor of the county administration building at 50 Park Ave. East.
richlandsource.com
The Patch Boys opens north central Ohio franchise
MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5. Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington barely beats Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington posted a narrow 45-43 win over Dresden Tri-Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. New Lexington moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Toledo St. Francis de Sales rides the rough off Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis de Sales dumped Fremont Ross 77-62 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Fremont Ross played in a 90-46 game on February 19, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
MOESC elects Board of Governors at Organizational Meeting
MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair
A sigh of relief filled the air in Sandusky's locker room after a trying 45-43 test with Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on January 20, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Ontario paints a victorious picture in win over Fredericktown
Ontario collected a solid win over Fredericktown in a 61-43 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. The last time Fredericktown and Ontario played in a 53-27 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wapakoneta soars over Kenton
Wapakoneta swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Kenton 62-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Kenton High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
richlandsource.com
Coshocton nips Duncan Falls Philo in taut scare
Coshocton showed its poise to outlast a game Duncan Falls Philo squad for a 76-71 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 13, Coshocton faced off against New Lexington and Duncan Falls Philo took on Dresden Tri-Valley on January 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield overpowers Lexington in thorough fashion
Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-34 win against Lexington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off with January 22, 2022 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric flies high over Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Africentric's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-44 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric squared off with January...
richlandsource.com
Winning Recipe: Lucas atop MBC despite key absences
LUCAS — Taylor Iceman is cooking up something good even if the ingredients he’s using weren’t listed on the original recipe. The Cubs took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Tuesday night, overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit in a hard-fought 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian.
richlandsource.com
Christine Joan Carr
Christine Joan Carr, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Health System in Ashland, Ohio. Christine was born on November 23, 1930 to John and Katharina (Ulmer) Schwarz in Mansfield. Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; her loving husband, Lawrence, also known as Jack by his family or Larry by his coworkers; and her son, Leslie.
Comments / 0