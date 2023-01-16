Read full article on original website
Maine murder trial begins; defense claims self-defense
AUGUSTA, Maine — The murder trial of a Gardiner man started Wednesday in Augusta. Dylan Ketcham is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jordan Johnson ata home on Lincoln Avenue in Gardiner in January 2020. Johnson later died at Maine Medical Center. Ketcham is also charged with attempted murder and elevated...
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
Holden Police Department makes arrests of prohibited buyers attempting to purchase firearms
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of arrests of prohibited people attempting to buy guns. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says they’ve arrested four people since October which is unusual for them. Greeley says he feels this is...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 6-12. Valicia M. Roy, 50, of Etna, operating while license suspended or revoked in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine. Jill K. Jones Carter,...
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 27-Jan. 11. Kathy Freeman, 38, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Thomaston April 22, 2022, dismissed. Nicholas A. Gray, 28, of Rockland, furnishing liquor to a minor in Rockland Aug. 18, 2022,...
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
Someone stole an $8K bear statue from UMaine
(BDN) -- The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall. Since at least November, police have been seeking a copper bear statue, valued at $8,000, stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, according to a UMaine police Facebook post.
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Industry man arrested after standoff with police
INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Calling all Maine artists for Belfast Arts in the Park
Arts in the Park 2023 will be returning to the Belfast waterfront June 24, 25. The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and Belfast Parks and Recreation Department are again hosting the Maine fine arts and crafts show at Steamboat Landing Park. Applications for artists, musicians, and food vendors are available...
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
Jan. 20 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
