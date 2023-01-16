Read full article on original website
Local BBQ Master ‘Captain Ron’ Wins Third in Annual Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival
Local BBQ legend Captain Ron Dimplflmaier has ignited the grill scene on fire again, taking home third place with his team at the annual Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival BBQ Brawl. Attracting hundreds of visitors across the country, this festival is huge, drawing in some of the country’s top...
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community
Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
Casa Decor & More Hosts Galentine’s Brunch Pamper Party: Treat Yo’ Self with Bubbles, Bites, and Self-Care Services
Get ready to “TREAT YO ‘SELF” at the Galentine’s Brunch Pamper Party on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Hosted by Casa Decor & More, this event is designed to encourage self-care and relaxation for all attendees starting with complimentary bubbles and bites from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Coral Springs Residents
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The Front Street Band is based in Coral Springs. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. Back for the Winter/Spring through May 31, 2023, this week’s music is performed by The Front Street Band. Meet up...
Baby Wellness Massage Celebrates Grand Opening of Coral Springs Location
A new business opening in Coral Springs is setting out to prove it’s never the wrong time for a therapeutic massage, even if you haven’t been born yet. Baby Wellness Massage will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Coral Springs store located at 5571 North University Drive on Saturday, January 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Calling All Artists: Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation Creates Tribute for Shooting Victims
The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation released a national call-to-artists notification, inviting artists from around the country to submit conceptual designs for a memorial to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The memorial will be on a stretch of land straddling Coral Springs and Parkland....
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
St. Andrew Family Carnival Returns to Coral Springs February 2-5
Get ready for a weekend of fun and excitement as the St Andrew Family Carnival in Coral Springs returns for another year of thrilling rides, raffles, games, delicious carnival fare, and live local entertainment. The four-day festival will take place at St Andrew Catholic Church 9950 NW 31st Street from...
The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause
A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
Bring Your Personal Documents to the Coral Springs Shredathon
Coral Springs residents are encouraged to safely dispose of their personal documents at a free, touchless shredathon event on Saturday, January 21. The event, hosted by the City of Coral Springs and the Coral Springs Police Department, takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Sportsplex at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs
A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
Coral Springs High School Curriculum Expo Celebrates 48 Years of Excellence
Coral Springs High School is celebrating 48 years of excellence with a showcase event and is inviting the community to the school’s 2023 Curriculum Expo. Held on Thursday, February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the expo will take place at the school located at 7201 West Sample Road and showcase the school’s 48 years of being home to award-winning academic programs, activities, athletics, and arts.
Calling all Businesses: Help Support the 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts
The 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts is calling on corporate sponsors and personal donors to make the event a reality. The non-profit festival, which celebrates all forms of art, is held on March 18 and 19, 2023. Corporate sponsorships range from $300 to $25,000 and include a...
City Commission Approves Adding AEDs, Stop-The-Bleed Kits To Parks, City Hall
The city commission approved putting cabinets in parks with AEDs and Stop-The-Bleed kits at their Wednesday, Jan. 11, meeting. There will be 30 cabinets equipped with emergency, and lifesaving equipment at Betti Stradling Park, Cypress Park, North Community Park, Mullins Park, Sportsplex Park, Riverside Park, Cypress Hammock Park, Kiwanis Park, Dr. Paul’s Dog Park, and the outside of City Hall.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Two-Alarm Fire in Coral Springs Destroys Several Condo Units; No Injuries
A fire destroyed several condominium units on Tuesday. The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department arrived on the scene just past 11:30 p.m. at 10772 La Placida Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a six-unit townhouse condominium development on fire with heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the building. According...
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Jan. 2023
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. I hope that those in our community were able to enjoy the holidays and spend time with family and friends. Last November, we completed the Communications (Dispatch) Expansion Project, which extends...
