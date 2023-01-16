ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community

Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’

The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Coral Springs Residents

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause

A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs

A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs High School Curriculum Expo Celebrates 48 Years of Excellence

Coral Springs High School is celebrating 48 years of excellence with a showcase event and is inviting the community to the school’s 2023 Curriculum Expo. Held on Thursday, February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the expo will take place at the school located at 7201 West Sample Road and showcase the school’s 48 years of being home to award-winning academic programs, activities, athletics, and arts.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
City Commission Approves Adding AEDs, Stop-The-Bleed Kits To Parks, City Hall

The city commission approved putting cabinets in parks with AEDs and Stop-The-Bleed kits at their Wednesday, Jan. 11, meeting. There will be 30 cabinets equipped with emergency, and lifesaving equipment at Betti Stradling Park, Cypress Park, North Community Park, Mullins Park, Sportsplex Park, Riverside Park, Cypress Hammock Park, Kiwanis Park, Dr. Paul’s Dog Park, and the outside of City Hall.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
