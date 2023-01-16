Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Arrest Warrant Out for Man Who Threw Pit Bull Over Razor Wire Fence
An arrest warrant is out after a surveillance camera caught someone throwing a pit bull over a razor wire fence in Riverside, California. California officials say that the surveillance camera caught the exact moment a man threw a dog over a wire fence at a cell tower and abandoned the dog. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RDAS) said that maintenance workers managed to find the 8-year-old pit bull mix after less than 2 hours.
Caught on camera: Thieves target ATMs at businesses across Inland Empire
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Inland Empire businesses and trying to steal ATMs.
Eagle delivers 2 eggs in California nest watched by webcam
A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed.
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
Riverside County man accused of robbing mail carriers
A Riverside County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said. Nicholas Green was indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Between March 16 and Nov. […]
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
iebusinessdaily.com
Grant will help build Redlands homeless shelter
San Bernardino County has arranged a $23.6 million grant that will help pay for Liberty Lane, a homeless shelter for veterans. The 80-unit facility will be developed at Texas Street and West Lugonia Avenue in Redlands for an estimated $50.1 million, according to a statement on the county’s website.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana POA hosts meeting at new Spaggi’s restaurant
The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) recently held its annual membership meeting at Spaggi’s Restaurant, which is located in the historic Fontana Woman’s Club building at 16880 Seville Avenue. “The cornerstone for this building was laid 100 years ago,” said Chef Henry Gonzalez, the owner of Spaggi’s. “Back...
Chino Hills equine rescue still recovering after storms damaged barn, trapping horses in stalls
Days after a series of winter storms battered Southern California, some places are still struggling to recover and make repairs, including an equine rescue facility in Chino Hills.
iheart.com
Lady Be Aware Training Offered By San Bernardino County Sheriff Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The cost to register is $75 and the first portion of training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from becoming a victim and the second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting.
‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands missing near California mountain
The British actor has been missing since late last week, according to authorities.
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
Barstow approves ‘cannabis super center’ in former Calif. outlet mall
"No one in this community wants Barstow known as the cannabis capital of California."
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
