Porterville Recorder
SACRED HEART 92, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 85
Percentages: FG .569, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Reilly 4-7, Solomon 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Galette 0-1, Mello 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Espinal-Guzman 2, Galette, Johnson, Solomon). Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, McGuire 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman, Galette, Mello, Reilly, Solomon). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRFIELD 67, CANISIUS 58
Percentages: FG .411, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Moultrie 2-4, Dinkins 1-4, Maslennikov 0-1, X.Long 0-1, Staveskie 0-3, Henderson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Staveskie 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dinkins 2, Gadsden 2, J.Fritz 2, Maslennikov 2, Moultrie 2, Staveskie, X.Long). Steals: 7 (Henderson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
STONEHILL 73, LIU 66
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Burnett 3-6, Sims 1-1, Bergan 0-2, Mack 0-2, S.Johnson 0-3, Zegarowski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Burnett 4, Sims 4, S.Johnson 2). Steals: 5 (Burnett 2, Sims 2, Zegarowski). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Delancy264-61-43-5039. Greene90-01-20-1331. J.Johnson293-60-01-6126.
Porterville Recorder
SIENA 72, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Leffew 3-6, Thomas 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Benjamin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Leffew 3, Benjamin, Cordilia, Thomas). Steals: 1 (Tinsley). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SIENAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Baer333-30-01-14216. Stormo323-72-23-5228. Billups354-103-32-84111. McCollum276-142-21-42317. Platek193-80-00-2129. Eley266-157-71-10120. Tekin130-01-20-2031. Lane80-20-01-2110. Birgisson50-10-01-2010. Courtney10-00-00-0000. Lazar10-10-00-0000. Totals20025-6115-1610-40121572.
Porterville Recorder
RIDER 65, NIAGARA 62
Percentages: FG .455, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Gray 4-4, Iorio 4-5, Thomasson 3-6, Erving 1-2, Moore 1-4, Kasperzyk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio). Turnovers: 12 (Thomasson 3, Bayless 2, Erving 2, Gray 2, Kasperzyk, Moore, Obioha). Steals: 6 (Obioha...
Porterville Recorder
KENT STATE 86, BALL STATE 65
Percentages: FG .365, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Jihad 2-3, Bumbalough 2-5, Coleman 1-3, Pearson 1-3, D.Jacobs 1-4, Sellers 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jacobs). Turnovers: 15 (Sparks 5, D.Jacobs 3, Coleman 2, Sellers 2, Bumbalough, Jihad, Pearson). Steals: 3 (Bumbalough, Coleman, Sellers). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ST. FRANCIS (PA) 87, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 61
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Grisby 1-1, Quartlebaum 1-2, Wilcox 1-2, Bethea 1-3, Moreno 1-3, Gonzalez 0-1, Harris 0-1, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sagnia 3, Clarke, Wilcox). Turnovers: 12 (Bethea 2, Clarke 2, Howell-South 2, Moreno...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT PETER'S 61, MARIST 57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Sow 2-3, Murray 1-6, Rivera 0-1, Bland 0-2, Saddler 0-2, Young 0-2, Dasher 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 8 (Sow 3, Dasher, Reid, Tut, Washington, Young). Steals: 4 (Murray 2, Saddler, Sow). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MARISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cooley322-67-70-61212.
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 57, ST. JOHN'S 49
Percentages: FG .365, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Daniels 4-7, Arcidiacono 3-6, Whitmore 1-5, Patterson 0-1, Slater 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Dixon 4, Whitmore 4, Arcidiacono 2, Armstrong 2, Daniels, Slater). Steals: 13 (Armstrong 4, Whitmore 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 139, N.Y. Knicks 124
Percentages: FG .590, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Barrett 3-5, Randle 3-10, McBride 2-3, Grimes 2-5, Quickley 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Toppin 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brunson 3). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 3, Randle 3, Barrett 2, Grimes, Hartenstein, Quickley, Sims). Steals: 5 (Brunson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 115, Miami 90
Percentages: FG .478, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Oladipo 2-3, Martin 1-3, Vincent 1-6, Highsmith 0-1, Herro 0-2, Strus 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Martin). Turnovers: 15 (Herro 4, Adebayo 2, Martin 2, Oladipo 2, Vincent 2, Butler, O.Robinson, Strus). Steals: 3 (Butler 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113
Percentages: FG .484, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Joe 7-12, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-3, Giddey 1-4, Muscala 1-5, K.Williams 1-6, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Jal.Williams 3, Giddey 2, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann, Muscala). Steals: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Alvarado 3-11, Murphy III 2-4, McCollum 2-11, Jones 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-3, Daniels 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Daniels, Jones, Murphy III, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, McCollum 3, Murphy III...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 134, Indiana 111
INDIANA (111) Brissett 1-5 0-0 2, Nesmith 4-9 2-2 13, Turner 6-11 3-5 15, Hield 3-6 3-3 9, Nembhard 2-10 0-0 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 3-4 6, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-2 0, J.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Mathurin 5-10 9-11 19, Duarte 5-8 7-8 18, McConnell 3-3 2-2 8, Queen 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 29-37 111.
Porterville Recorder
No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66
COLORADO (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Miller 3-6, Formann 1-5, Sherrod 1-3, Wynn 0-1) Turnovers: 15 (Sherrod 6, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, McLeod 1, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (Formann 3, Sadler 2, Vonleh 2, Jones 1, Sherrod 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 117, Utah 106
BROOKLYN (117) Harris 3-6 0-0 9, O'Neale 4-9 2-2 13, Claxton 8-9 4-8 20, Irving 18-29 4-6 48, Simmons 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 2-4 0-0 5, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 3-8 2-2 10, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-80 13-20 117. UTAH (106) Beasley 4-11...
HS scores 1/20: Poky girls rout Preston, Preston boys top Blackfoot
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 64, Preston 33 Everybody on the roster scored for the Thunder, including three who scored in double figures. Rigby 50, Highland 35 Rams drop to 0-4 in 5A District 5/6 play. Grace 57, Challis 25 ...
Third Quarter Surge Helps UCLA Women’s Basketball Beat Washington
Charisma Osborne's halfcourt heave heading into the break gave the Bruins the momentum they needed to win on the road.
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Scores
Bow vs. Oyster River, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
