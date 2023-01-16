ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

LHS opens new career and tech facility on campus

Lampasas High School students can smell the fresh paint. As of this new year, they will have the opportunity to experience classes in the newly completed Career and Technical Education complex. CTE Program Director Julie Salvato said the building will provide numerous avenues for post-secondary education. “The kids are super-excited and very proud of it,” she said. “It is great to have a brand…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Contested case hearing possible for Pitt Creek MUD

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners will decide on Jan. 25 whether to grant a contested case hearing on an application for Lampasas County Municipal Utilities District #1. TCEQ officials said Wednesday that following the required public notice of the application and a comment period which ended on Oct. 17, they received numerous requests for a contested case hearing. “During…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site

Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

CR 404 and FM 973 Project Begins Near Samsung Facility

Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles was joined by the Texas Department of Transportation, Samsung, and City of Taylor officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project on Wednesday. The project includes work at the intersection of CR 404 and FM 973 which will widen both roads.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

LCRA starts on major improvements at Wirtz Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Improvements are underway at Wirtz Dam, a project that includes replacing the dam's 10 floodgates with new, custom-made gates that will ensure the dam continues to operate reliably. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Wednesday it has begun the $76 million, three-year project...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks

The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities

The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Felipe Castaneda Barrientos, 37, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/ suspension. JAN. 15 Julian Vasquez…
LAMPASAS, TX

