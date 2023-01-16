Read full article on original website
Taylor Jenkins said the Lakers competed harder for the full 48 minutes in a “terrible effort” by the Grizzlies that snapped an 11-game winning streak. Related story: Box score: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121
Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, to get the Nets a much-needed win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
Dennis Schroder scored off a steal in the final seconds as the Lakers netted 41 points in the fourth quarter to end the Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak.
Shannon Sharpe gets into heated argument with Ja Morant and others at Lakers game
Shannon Sharpe had a courtside argument with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father during Friday's Lakers game.
