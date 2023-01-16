ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MS

Commercial Dispatch

4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat

A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Inflation means adjustments to school lunches for some districts

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation is also affecting school lunches. As a result, school across the country have had to adjust and change lunch menus. The Chickasaw County School District is in a fortunate situation. "It's just like living in your house when the prices go up,” Nutrition Director Lisa...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo begins construction on cross installation

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo. Construction began this week. Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic. But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Man sentenced to 15 years for New Albany burglary and more

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man will spend 15 years in prison for the burglary of a New Albany gun store and the attempted burglary of an ATM. Lederrius Brown, 27, received his sentence on Friday. According to court documents, he and two other individuals broke into 2A Armaments...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Contested Republican primary forms for Dist. 1 supervisor

Another board of supervisors’ race is contested. Greg Fulgham has qualified to run for District 1 supervisor. He’ll join sitting Starkville alderman Ben Carver in the Republican primary for the seat. Both are vying to replace three-term incumbent John Montgomery, who is instead running for tax assessor/collector. Fulgham,...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen Public Utilities moves into new building

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Public Utilities has a new place to call home. Last week, it opened a new location at 609 North Meridian Street, which is near the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The city purchased the building, which formerly housed Stevens Auciton Company, for $280,000. The city...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery

Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
AMORY, MS

