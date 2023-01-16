Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
wtva.com
Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates. That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday. Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%. The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wtva.com
Inflation means adjustments to school lunches for some districts
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation is also affecting school lunches. As a result, school across the country have had to adjust and change lunch menus. The Chickasaw County School District is in a fortunate situation. "It's just like living in your house when the prices go up,” Nutrition Director Lisa...
wtva.com
Saltillo begins construction on cross installation
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo. Construction began this week. Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic. But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were...
wtva.com
Man sentenced to 15 years for New Albany burglary and more
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man will spend 15 years in prison for the burglary of a New Albany gun store and the attempted burglary of an ATM. Lederrius Brown, 27, received his sentence on Friday. According to court documents, he and two other individuals broke into 2A Armaments...
wtva.com
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
wtva.com
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
Commercial Dispatch
Contested Republican primary forms for Dist. 1 supervisor
Another board of supervisors’ race is contested. Greg Fulgham has qualified to run for District 1 supervisor. He’ll join sitting Starkville alderman Ben Carver in the Republican primary for the seat. Both are vying to replace three-term incumbent John Montgomery, who is instead running for tax assessor/collector. Fulgham,...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wtva.com
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
wtva.com
Aberdeen Public Utilities moves into new building
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Public Utilities has a new place to call home. Last week, it opened a new location at 609 North Meridian Street, which is near the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The city purchased the building, which formerly housed Stevens Auciton Company, for $280,000. The city...
Commercial Dispatch
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wtva.com
Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
wtva.com
Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
wtva.com
One school district will have a modified calendar in the upcoming school year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County will be making some changes to its school year calendar in 2023 and 2024. This means longer breaks for students and intercessions for students needing a little more help in the classroom. The board unanimously approved the modified calendar last Friday and the superintendent...
wtva.com
Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
wtva.com
Amory underpass to be closed as renovation work continues
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to find alternate routes as work on the Highway 278 underpass continues, the City of Amory announced on Thursday. Work began earlier this month on renovating the underpass. - Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass.
wtva.com
Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof. A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball...
