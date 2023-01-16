ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU 74, RICHMOND 62

Percentages: FG .473, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shriver 2-5, Watkins 2-5, Baldwin 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Banks 0-1, Johns 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Watkins 2, Banks, DeLoach). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Baldwin 2, Johns 2, Lawal 2, Nunn 2, Watkins 2,...
SAINT PETER'S 61, MARIST 57

Percentages: FG .344, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Sow 2-3, Murray 1-6, Rivera 0-1, Bland 0-2, Saddler 0-2, Young 0-2, Dasher 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 8 (Sow 3, Dasher, Reid, Tut, Washington, Young). Steals: 4 (Murray 2, Saddler, Sow). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MARISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cooley322-67-70-61212.
No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66

COLORADO (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Miller 3-6, Formann 1-5, Sherrod 1-3, Wynn 0-1) Turnovers: 15 (Sherrod 6, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, McLeod 1, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (Formann 3, Sadler 2, Vonleh 2, Jones 1, Sherrod 1) Technical...
