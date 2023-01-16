Read full article on original website
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
kscbnews.net
Sublette Woman Injured in Finney County Accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 am, 21 miles Northeast of Garden City on K156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27 of Sublette, was traveling Westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel Eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing Southwest in the South ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing Southeast.
KWCH.com
2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: K-156 has reopened in Finney County after a crash involving two semi-trucks hauling cattle. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the first semi was traveling westbound on K-156. The second was making a left turn out of the rest area to head eastbound on K-156 and failed to yield at a stop sign. The second semi turned in front of the first semi, striking the first semi and cutting the trailer in half.
KAKE TV
Cattle trailer 'cut in half' when semi fails to yield in southwest Kansas, patrol says
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a cattle truck's trailer was cut in half when it turned out in front of another cattle truck northeast of Garden City on Thursday. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on K-156 at mile marker 24. The patrol reports a...
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
westernkansasnews.com
Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents
Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
kscbnews.net
Gambling Devices Seized from Cimarron KS Business
On Wednesday, January 18th, at around 10 AM members of the Gray County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Agents with a search warrant at Corner Market (Presto) at 111 E Ave A in Cimarron Kansas. As a result suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, documents, and cash were seized from the business. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time of this post.
Inmate convicted of aggravated robbery dies at Kansas prison
EL DORADO, KAN. – El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) inmate Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, according to a media release from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions...
KAKE TV
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (AP/KAKE) — A high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school, authorities said Friday. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that the cause of death was a...
