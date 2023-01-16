Read full article on original website
Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Send Mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border
MOSCOW/TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
US News and World Report
Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
US News and World Report
Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
US News and World Report
Kuwait Aims to Build Political Cohesion With New Amnesty for Jailed Critics
KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir has pardoned dozens of jailed critics under a new amnesty as the Gulf state builds on efforts to end domestic political feuding that has hampered fiscal reforms and as tensions surface between the new government and parliament. The amnesty decreed by Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
US News and World Report
Several Countries to Announce Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania
TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday. "Some of the countries will definitely send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, that is for sure", Arvydas...
US News and World Report
Dutch Export Rules on China in Focus Ahead of ASML Results
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week. The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to...
US News and World Report
Berlin Will Allow Exports of German Tanks to Ukraine if U.S. Sends Its Tanks -Source
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed the stipulation several times in recent days behind closed...
US News and World Report
U.S. Border Arrests Drop in January After New Biden Restrictions -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings. U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested an average of about 4,000...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong to Scrap Isolation Rule for New COVID-19 Cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong...
US News and World Report
FBI Chief Says He's 'Deeply Concerned' by China's AI Program
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he was “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government's artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.”. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wray...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Premier, Cabinet Submit Resignations Ahead of Reshuffle
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday ahead of a widely expected government reshuffle, but there was no immediate word about his successor. Su's move follows the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) trouncing at local polls...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Defends Bid to Move Cargo From Longstanding Hub to New Airport
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital's principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week. "An agreement is being...
Comments / 0