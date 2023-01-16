BYU has already added 12 players from the transfer portal for the 2023 season. Today, we rank the five that we believe will have the greatest impact in 2023. Kedon Slovis won't be handed the starting job, but he will be the favorite to start for BYU at quarterback in 2023. Should he win the job, Slovis becomes one of the most important members of the team in 2023. If offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick can help Slovis return to his USC form, Slovis will be really good running BYU's offense.

PROVO, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO