JW Bennett pops up in the community throughout Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — During the Sundance Film Festival, JW Bennett’s Main Street studio will be transformed, but fear not, chic shoppers can still create a wearable piece of art at multiple pop-up events throughout the festival.

On Thursday, January 19, from 1-6 p.m., the Waldorf Astoria hosts a JW Bennett pop-up shop, open to guests of the hotel and visitors. The Goldener Hirsch will host JW Bennett on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, from 1-6 p.m. The Jackson, Wyoming duo Stio and JW Bennett come together for a special pop-up on Main Street at the Stio Studio on Sunday, January 22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Behind JW Bennett are Sarah Kjorstad and Lara Azria-Reucassel. The brand pays tribute to Kjorstad’s ranching heritage in Wyoming while her craft honors the long-standing and barely changed tradition of hatting .

“At our pop-ups, it’s fun to get in front of a different group of people and clientele,” said Kjorstad. “It’s fun to be in a fresh place, to work with different partners, and build rapport and relationships with other businesses in the community.”

With roots in Wyoming and stores in Jackson and Park City, JW Bennett hats are handcrafted using the highest quality materials and designed for the modern man and woman seeking style that translates from the city to the ranch. Each hat will be custom fitted to the wearer and uniquely styled by choosing an assortment of hand-loomed beaded bands and other accessories.

