Jamie Lee Curtis supports Michelle Yeoh by wearing shirt with Golden Globes meme

By Meredith Clark
 4 days ago

Jamie Lee Curtis has supported her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh ’s Golden Globes award win in the best way possible.

During last week’s Golden Globes award ceremony, Michelle Yeoh took home the prize for “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, was seated next to Yeoh, 60, when her name was called for best actress. The Halloween star immediately threw her hands in the air and excitedly screamed for her Yeoh, while the Malaysian-born actor covered her face with her hands in shock.

The amusing moment instantly went viral after the 2023 Golden Globes as people praised Curtis for supporting her friend. Now, the Freaky Friday star has paid homage to Yeoh by wearing a white T-shirt printed with a photo of the viral moment alongside the text, “Friends Supporting Friends”.

Curtis took to Instagram over the weekend, where she posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing the meme-ified shirt. “I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” she captioned the post.

She went on to explain that the shirt was gifted to her by her friend, Erin Gallagher, who left the T-shirt outside Curtis’ home “with a dozen everything bagels” from the Everything Everywhere All at Once team.

Curtis, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, added that “friends supporting friends” is a “perfect squad goal for 2033”.

She concluded her Instagram caption with a shoutout to her friend and co-star, Michelle Yeoh. “CONGRATULATIONS @michelleyeoh_official YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!”

The first-time Golden Globe winner turned heads when she arrived at last week’s ceremony wearing a sleek and chic navy blue Armani gown, with ruffles around the middle and plenty of sparkles. While accepting her award onstage for best actress, Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the entertainment industry.

“I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”

“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over here was about 13 hours long so I learnt.’”

Yeoh even refused to be played off-stage when her speech exceeded the allotted time, joking: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? And that’s serious.”

The Independent

