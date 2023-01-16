ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman taken to hospital after fall at Torrington reservoir

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Rescue crews responded to a reported fall at a Torrington reservoir Monday, police said.

Life Star helicopter was dispatched to the area of Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road Monday afternoon, along with local police and fire departments, for a report of a woman falling into the water, according to the Torrington Police Department.

The fall happened in the area between the Reuben Hart Reservoir dam and the Hall Meadow Brook Reservoir , police said.

Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin said the woman was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital from the scene.

Crews were on scene about 4:15 p.m. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was investigating the incident, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

