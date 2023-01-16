ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Two-alarm fire sends smoke billowing across Portsmouth

By Leondra Head, Web Staff, Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwJJT_0kGhyUnq00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An investigation is underway into what caused a two-alarm fire to break out in Portsmouth's Olde Towne area.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in a duplex at 417 and 419 North Street.

No one was injured, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

On Tuesday, the two families living in the home returned to salvage what they could.

The owner of 419 North Street who rents it to another family said he's grateful no one was hurt but also sad to see the damage, especially since they just completed renovations about a year ago.

“All the floors are done. All the windows are redone," said Lal Singh.

A representative for The Olde Towne Portsmouth Civic League is partnering with Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market and St. John’s Episcopal Church to collect monetary donations and gift cards for the families. Meantime, a representative of the American Red Cross said they are helping with the immediate needs of the six people living in the duplex.

On Monday, smoke could be seen from News 3's Tower Cam and multiple neighbors sent photos.

On scene, News 3's crews saw firefighters working to put a fire out at an apartment building.

Fred Schoenfeld, whose home is connected to the duplex, said he's thankful the fire didn't damage his home.

"The problem is these homes were built over a hundred years ago. Mine was built in 1885," Fred Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld has lived in his home for several years on North Street. He was at work when the fire started.

"I heard about it and came here about 20 minutes after it started," Schoenfeld said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Knife found on Portsmouth school...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Student found with knife on school bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student was found with a knife on a school bus in Portsmouth on Friday, school officials said. A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 as it was taking students home from Manor High School. In an email...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy