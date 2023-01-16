Two-alarm fire sends smoke billowing across Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An investigation is underway into what caused a two-alarm fire to break out in Portsmouth's Olde Towne area.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in a duplex at 417 and 419 North Street.

No one was injured, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

On Tuesday, the two families living in the home returned to salvage what they could.

The owner of 419 North Street who rents it to another family said he's grateful no one was hurt but also sad to see the damage, especially since they just completed renovations about a year ago.

“All the floors are done. All the windows are redone," said Lal Singh.

A representative for The Olde Towne Portsmouth Civic League is partnering with Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market and St. John’s Episcopal Church to collect monetary donations and gift cards for the families. Meantime, a representative of the American Red Cross said they are helping with the immediate needs of the six people living in the duplex.

On Monday, smoke could be seen from News 3's Tower Cam and multiple neighbors sent photos.

On scene, News 3's crews saw firefighters working to put a fire out at an apartment building.

Fred Schoenfeld, whose home is connected to the duplex, said he's thankful the fire didn't damage his home.

"The problem is these homes were built over a hundred years ago. Mine was built in 1885," Fred Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld has lived in his home for several years on North Street. He was at work when the fire started.

"I heard about it and came here about 20 minutes after it started," Schoenfeld said.