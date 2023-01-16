Hubert "Chiney" Leon O'Callaghan 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born March 10, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Nona & Marion Ocallaghan. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Donnie OCallaghan. He is survived by wife, Pamela Sue OCallaghan of the home, daughter, Candy Kalamon, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Audra Banks, half sisters, Marian Berry, and Mary Lee Proctor, brothers, Dean and Gary O'Callaghan, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be inurned with Navy Military Honors at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

