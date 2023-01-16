Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Badgers' trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
fox47.com
Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers player brings surveillance footage
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
fox47.com
Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide talks Marcus Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
fox47.com
Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
fox47.com
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult.
fox47.com
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Fox 47 has compiled this timeline of key events...
fox47.com
Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
fox47.com
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm
MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
fox47.com
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for white bass from Yahara River chain
MADISON, Wis. — If you’re planning to eat any white bass that was caught in many of Dane County’s waterways, the DNR says you should limit it to one meal per month after a sample from Lake Kegonsa came back showing elevated levels of PFAS. The Wisconsin...
fox47.com
Infant found unresponsive on Madison's west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
fox47.com
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
fox47.com
Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see 'unprecedented' rise in recent years
MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the...
fox47.com
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
fox47.com
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
fox47.com
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
fox47.com
Zoning change near Madison's Bus Rapid Transit route has community split
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led zoning proposal up for review Tuesday night by the Madison Common Council is getting some mixed reviews. One camp thinks it’s a way to invest in the city’s future and another worries it will jeopardize its historic past. It’s called Transit Oriented...
fox47.com
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison's north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
fox47.com
David Kahl to serve life in prison without parole in Brittany Zimmermann's murder
MADISON, Wis. — More than 14 years after UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was killed inside her downtown Madison apartment, the man who admitted to her murder and eluded charges for more than a decade was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of ever being released. Zimmermann was...
fox47.com
Dane Co. Board Black Caucus members 'appalled' by sheriff's comments on Jail Consolidation
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference.
