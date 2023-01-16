ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Badgers' trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers player brings surveillance footage

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide talks Marcus Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Fox 47 has compiled this timeline of key events...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution. Firefighters were called to the school just before 8 a.m. for a report of a natural...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday...
EVANSVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Infant found unresponsive on Madison's west side dies at hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
STOUGHTON, WI
fox47.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison's north side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy