Chester A. Weir, Jr.
Chester Allen Weir, Jr., 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born January 3, 1949 to Chester Allen Weir, Sr. and Cammie Lee (Stufflebean) Weir in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Chester enjoyed...
Doris F. Nowels
Doris Faith Coder Nowels, age 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Vintage Gardens Senior Living in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She was a long-time resident of St. Joe. Reading the Bible and humming hymns at her bedside was daughter Pamela, faithful on-call caregiver in Doris’ last decade. The Sunday before she passed, Doris was surrounded by loving family on her 101st birthday.
Larry B. Lawhon
Larry Bruce Lawhon, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born July 14, 1948 to Floyd Ray and Ella Pearl (Jennings) Lawhon in St. Joseph, Missouri. Larry married Maretta Rose Followwell on February 2, 1968. He enjoyed spending time outdoors doing things like camping, fishing,...
Hubert "Chiney" Leon O'Callaghan
Hubert "Chiney" Leon O'Callaghan 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born March 10, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Nona & Marion Ocallaghan. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Donnie OCallaghan. He is survived by wife, Pamela Sue OCallaghan of the home, daughter, Candy Kalamon, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Audra Banks, half sisters, Marian Berry, and Mary Lee Proctor, brothers, Dean and Gary O'Callaghan, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be inurned with Navy Military Honors at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Salute the Badge: Detective Greg Hickok
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For this week’s Salute the Badge, we meet Gary Hickok, a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. St. Joseph police detective Gary Hickok has been with the department for just shy of 20 years. “My job is financial crimes. So I do identity theft, credit...
Governor Mike Parson delivers 2023 State of the State Address
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 18. Parson's key priorities included infrastructure, public safety, government reform, health and mental health care, and workforce development and education. Parson started the address explaining the growth in strength...
American Red Cross sends local volunteers to California
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the devastation continues following extreme rainfall on the west coast, the American Red Cross has sent volunteers all the way from right here in Missouri to help those displaced by the floods. “We have over 100 people that are here that were displaced by the rain,...
Katherine Rose Becerra-Atkinson
Katherine Rose Becerra-Atkinson 61, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born April 11, 1961 in San Diego, CA, daughter of Jan and Leo Becerra. She was a very gifted and talented artist. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Leo Becerra. Survivors include husband, Raymond Atkinson of the home, mother, Jan Becerra, San Diego, CA., son, Randy (Kelly) Conner, daughter, April (Paul) Sherwood, brothers, "Butch" Becerra, Mike (Denise) Becerra and Feliciano Becerra, sister, Angelina Becerra, and seven grandchildren ..
Judy Ann Campbell
Judy Ann Campbell, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born on October 27, 1938, to Delbert and Kathleen (Wiley) Lierley. In 1961 she married Lonnie Eugene Campbell; he preceded her in death in 1969. She was a member of the McCarthy Baptist Church and...
Authorities searching for five escaped prisoners
(FARMINGTON, Mo.) The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Farmington, Missouri has asked for help from the state highway patrol and the United States Marshals Service after five prisoners escaped from the county detention center. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., five inmates...
Pet of the Week | French Fry
We visit the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue to meet this week's Pet of the Week, French Fry.
C2 #2 Bishop LeBlond survives battle against Blue Jays Wednesday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second-ranked team in Class 2, Bishop LeBlond, outlasted the West Platte Blue Jays Wednesday night in a non-conference bout. The Golden Eagles picked up an eight-point win, 37-29. LeBlond senior Tatum Studer went for 19 points in the victory. The Golden Eagles improve to 13-0 and...
Burnham drops 30, Lions beat North Harrison
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian girls basketball team picked up a non-conference win Tuesday night against North Harrison. SJC's Chloe Burnham dropped 30 points in the win including 26 in the first half. The Lions improve to 11-4 on the season.
One in custody following early morning crash Wednesday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a crash that happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that a vehicle crashed into a pole at the intersection of King Hill and Lake Avenue. A 34-year-old man fled the scene on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers. He...
SJPD investigating suspicious early morning death Wednesday
(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a death of a 59-year-old man Wednesday. According to a SJPD spokesperson, officers arrived at 2410 South 20th Street just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene about a possible disturbance and when they showed up, EMS was treating the deceased man.
Luetkemeyer introduces bill to exempt Social Security benefits from state income taxes
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state senator has proposed a bill to exempt Social Security benefits from state income taxes. District 34 senator Tony Luetkemeyer says he introduced the bill because seniors have paid their fair share of taxes. Luetkemeyer says Missouri is currently one of eleven states that taxes...
