Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
Murder suspect’s fiancé seeks answers from law enforcement
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Geneva County woman wants justice for a man accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and wants to know why law enforcement just watched while she tried to bring her ex-boyfriend back to life. Jason Kersey is accused of shooting and killing Tony Dean. Kersey’s...
Suspect dies in Walmart shooting, two officers on administrative leave
A Tennessee man died from injuries sustained during an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Chipley Jan. 18. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson held a press conference Thursday to give details of the incident. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce of Cleveland, Tennessee....
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WDHN) — An officer-involved shooting has occurred at the Walmart in Chipley, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A heavy presence of law enforcement is on the scene and safe, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect involved in the case has been transported to a local hospital.
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department. Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement. He is currently being...
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
Last person sentenced in Wiregrass drug trafficking investigation
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the fourth and last defendant was sentenced in a federal investigation looking into drug trafficking in the Wiregrass. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentencing of Shanna Collins, 44, of Hartford Alabama concluded a series of federal sentencing...
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
Man killed after tractor tire explodes at south Alabama shop
A man died after a tractor tire exploded Wednesday morning at a south Alabama business. The victim, only identified as a 45-year-old man, was killed after the tire explosion around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at Neal Lindol Tire on Saunders Road in Opp, police told WDHN in Dothan. Officers found the...
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released. According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.
