Board to eye school safety, law enforcement grants

Going for several law enforcement and school safety-related grants and requests are on the agenda for the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The meeting will also include a joint public hearing with District Continuous Improvement Team on the district’s annual performance report.

The ECISD police are requesting approval to apply for a grant from the governor’s office for a Project Safety Neighborhood grant.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the FY 2024 Safe Neighborhoods Grant Program for the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor.

“The opportunity to apply for this grant under the governor’s office will enable ECISD to develop evidence-based activities to prevent violent crimes in targeted geographic areas in order to reduce violence, crime and incarceration rates,” supplemental agenda material says.

ECISD police also are requesting three emergency vehicles from Sewell Ford for a total of $132,675.

Supplemental agenda material says ECISD police officers respond to calls for service and emergency calls across the school district, city, and county.

“Officers must be equipped with a patrol vehicle for such responses. These vehicles must be equipped with emergency light, police radio, safety equipment for secure transporting, and room for emergency deployable equipment,” it says.

ECISD police are also requesting $86,691 for soft and hard body armor from Dana Safety Supply with funds coming from a state grant, if trustees approve a request to submit a grant application to the governor’s office.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Abbott announced the FY 2024 Rifle Resistant Body Armor Grant Program for the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor.

“The opportunity to apply for this grant under the Governor’s office will enable ECISD to purchase bullet resistant vests, ballistic plates and plate carriers which the Police Department cannot currently afford. This grant will enable us to equip new and additional officers with this type of equipment,” the material details. “The purpose of the grant is to purchase 33

sets of bullet resistant vests, ballistic plates and plate carriers to equip front line officers.”

There is also a request for $400,000 over two years for Edifying Teachers.

Supplemental material says ECISD is seeking to partner with a Virtual Instructional Coaching provider to utilize virtual coaching to personalize the coaching experience and increase coaching outcomes.

Edifying Teachers is a teacher-founded company dedicated to

creating supportive spaces for educators through one-on-one virtual coaching provided by a diverse, highly-qualified, and nationally recognized teacher network, the materials said.

“The coaching support will be provided by building trusting, nurturing, productive relationships to develop teachers. Teachers need and deserve consistent encouragement and personalized

development for growth, well-being, and longevity in the profession,” the material says.

“Edifying Teachers will integrate the use of ECISD’s Curriculum and Instruction frameworks as well as the coaching resources that our district utilizes to provide an aligned coaching experience,” it said.

The board will also consider approving an election order for the May 6 board election.

Filing for the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees starts Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17. Early voting will start April 24 and goes until May 2.

Positions up for election are 1, 3, 6 and 7. Position 1 is held by Carol Gregg, vice president; Donna Smith, position 3; Tammy Hawkins, position 6; and Dennis Jones, Position 7.

Some other items on the agenda include:

>> The School Board Recognition Month Proclamation.

>> Presentation of the Texas Association of School Boards Buyboard rebate.

>> Recognition of State Qualifier for UIL Congress.

>> Announcement of Academic All-State Student-Athletes for the fall semester.

>> The announcement of All-State Athletes for fall semester.