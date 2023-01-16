ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Fairfield wins 67-58 over Canisius

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Jake Wojcik's 18 points, the Fairfield Stags defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 67-58. The Stags improved to 8-10 with the win and the Golden Griffins fell to 5-13.
FAIRFIELD, CT
voiceofalexandria.com

Sims scores 24 as Stonehill knocks off LIU 73-66

NEW YORK — Led by Andrew Sims' 24 points, the Stonehill Skyhawks defeated the Long Island Sharks 73-66 on Friday night. The Skyhawks improved to 8-13 with the victory and the Sharks fell to 2-17.
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy