Citrus County Chronicle
W.Va. bills pass on carbon sequestration, hydrogen hubs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two bills designed make it easier for West Virginia to attract hydrogen hubs and carbon sequestration projects to the historically coal-dependent state are headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The bills, which won final approval from the state legislature on Friday, would...
Citrus County Chronicle
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
