Williamsburg, VA

2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
SUFFOLK, VA
Student found with knife on school bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student was found with a knife on a school bus in Portsmouth on Friday, school officials said. A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 as it was taking students home from Manor High School. In an email...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Regal Cinema movie theater in Chesapeake to close for good

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Regal Cinemas is planning to close dozens of its theaters across the country next month, including its location in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Regal Greenbrier is among the 39 theaters listed as closing in the coming weeks after the theater chain's owner, Cineworld Group LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Norfolk, VA
