Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Northville HeraldNewport News, VA
Related
Rivers Casino Portsmouth bustling for charity ahead of grand opening to general public
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just days away from the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and the wins are already coming. Scores of invited guests filed into the $340 million facility for the very first time Thursday night. It was for the first of two installments of invitation-only charity test-run...
Newport News brewery raises money for teacher shot at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been almost two weeks since police say a 6-year-old student shot his Richneck Elementary school teacher, Abby Zwerner. Since she was shot, both Police Chief Steve Drew and the Newport News School Board say she is doing better every day. The shooting rattled...
Virginia lawmaker seeks funding for security renovations at Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two weeks after police say a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a Virginia delegate wants to make changes to Richneck Elementary School. Del. Mike Mullin (D-Virginia, 93rd District) introduced a budget amendment for $8 million to support security renovations at two Newport News schools. “I have...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Student found with knife on school bus in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student was found with a knife on a school bus in Portsmouth on Friday, school officials said. A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 as it was taking students home from Manor High School. In an email...
Newport News Sheriff hosts 7th annual Day of Service Food Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s fight for justice is what calls many to give back. “Not just for people of color, but for people unjust to receive equity and equality,” Katrina Hines said as she made a donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of 1st View Street to shut down for HRBT expansion project
NORFOLK, Va. — Ocean View drivers, heads up!. The City of Norfolk is expected to close 1st View Street to all traffic right under the I-64 bridge, as crews work to widen overpass bridges as part of the larger HRBT Expansion project. The closure will take effect as early...
Package reported near William & Mary campus determined not a threat
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — UPDATE: City officials said the package was determined as not a threat Wednesday night. Officials are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious package" that was found near William & Mary's campus on Wednesday evening. Williamsburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of the...
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Regal Cinema movie theater in Chesapeake to close for good
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Regal Cinemas is planning to close dozens of its theaters across the country next month, including its location in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Regal Greenbrier is among the 39 theaters listed as closing in the coming weeks after the theater chain's owner, Cineworld Group LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0