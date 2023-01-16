Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
