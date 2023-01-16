Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Man rescues moose from lake in Anchorage
The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session. Updated: 9 hours ago. A day after the 33rd legislative session began, the House...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just over a week after former Anchorage municipal manager Amy Demboski’s attorney sent a letter outlining allegations of mismanagement against the mayoral administration, more potential concerns have emerged, this time from the city’s ombudsman. The Anchorage Assembly met in a special session Thursday and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ombudsman memo alleges employee monitoring from mayor’s office ‘executive’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman Darrel Hess alleged in a memo sent Thursday morning that an “executive” working in Mayor Dave Bronson’s office was viewing surveillance footage of the ombudsman’s office to see which employees visited the office and spoke with members of the Anchorage Assembly.
alaskasnewssource.com
“It feels like a family member has come home”
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management. Updated: 5 hours ago. The National Oceanic...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fatal Polar Bear Attack
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session. A day after the 33rd legislative session began, the House elected a speaker: Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla) has been chosen as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Anchorage Assembly plans special...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage city employees accuse Mayor Bronson’s office of monitoring security footage to see who’s talking to ombudsman
Several Anchorage municipal employees are accusing Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration of monitoring who’s visiting the city’s ombudsman’s office. That’s according to a memo sent Thursday from Ombudsman Darrel Hess to the mayor and Anchorage Assembly chair. In the one-page memo, Hess wrote that multiple employees...
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wil Graves was walking by University Lake Tuesday night with his dogs when he first heard the commotion. “I was talking on the phone with my friend in Oregon, and I heard a splashing and I said, ‘Tracy, there’s something going on over there,’ and I said ‘that’s a moose and he’s drowning so I’ve gotta hang up,’” Graves recounted.
Rare attack: 2 dead in polar bear mauling in Alaska village
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing two people in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said. The fatal mauling of a woman and a boy happened...
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
New allegation made that Anchorage mayor’s office has been spying on employees who enter Ombudsman’s Office
A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskasnewssource.com
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Wednesday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan Arena will not be staying open indefinitely. The Dave Bronson...
alaskasnewssource.com
A soggy weather pattern for Southeast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The most active weather has remained stretched from the Aleutian Chain, east to the Gulf of Alaska, and into Southeast Alaska. A large-scale trough is bringing southerly flow to Southcentral Alaska and Southeast, leading to periods of strong winds and a mix of snow and rain.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
railfan.com
Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train
GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
