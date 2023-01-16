Read full article on original website
35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10K takes place Saturday in Ocean Springs
This Saturday, the MS Gulf Coast YMCA will host its 35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10k Winter Classic Run for Epilepsy Awareness. Each year, the run takes place to help raise awareness for epilepsy and former YMCA member Kelsey Williams, who died from the brain disorder. The race will start...
Infinity Space Center Day at Biloxi Excel by 5
Families were over the moon to attend a day dedicated to all things outer space. Biloxi Excel by 5 is a program for children from birth to five-years-old that works to get them ready for kindergarten. The group hosts an event once a month and January was Infinity Space Day!...
Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis
Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games
Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
200-year-old Oak Tree on Jeff Davis Ave in Long Beach to be cut down
Long Beach Aldermen decided to allow developers to cut down a nearly 200-year-old tree to make room for an $8 million development, but there’s been pushback. The removal will make room for a new boutique hotel across from the town green on Jeff Davis Avenue. Developers wanted to remove both live oak trees and were originally told no.
Charity tennis tournament for cats in Jackson County
The love of tennis is bringing two local organizations together to help cats find homes. The Feral Feline Coalition and Kiwanis Club of Gautier/Ocean Springs is hosting a two-day charity tennis tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The event is being held at the Ocean Springs Halstead Tennis Complex...
Hometown Hero: Gulfport Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese
When it comes to inspiration, there’s at least one name that comes to mind: Gulfport native Brittney Reese. After achieving incredible success in her track and field career, Reese has become an idol to young boys and girls looking to strive for greatness. That is why she has been...
Pet of the Week: Randi is looking for a forever home!
Every other Wednesday morning, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Katie King is in studio with this week’s Pet of the Week, Randi!
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
Youth Mental Health First Aid classes set for Saturday at Pine Lake Baptist Church
The Mental Health Association of South Mississippi is hosting first aid classes this weekend geared toward youth mental health. The class is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, school staff, and others how to help an adolescent who is experiencing mental health and/or addiction challenges or if they are in a crisis.
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night. Police say a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Highway 90 near Chico Road in front of Wendy’s restaurant. Both riders were thrown from their bikes and...
City of Gautier redistricting wards as population continues to grow
The City of Gautier is officially redistricting their wards and the new map is now in effect. These wards are being redistricted to keep up with state and federal statutes. The statutes demand that wards be altered should the consensus change by ten percent. These wards are made to be...
Shooter in Victoria Lane domestic incident dies
A man involved in a shooting at a home on Victoria Lane in Biloxi on Tuesday has died of what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. Biloxi Police were called out to the residence just before 4 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting. Once there, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss
Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
Woman wanted for questioning in man’s death at St. Martin hotel in custody
The woman wanted for questioning in death of a man found at the Red Roof Inn on January 9 is now at the Jackson County jail. 39-year-old Mary Ann Salughter of Hattiesburg was charged with motor vehicle theft. Her bond was set at $100,000. Deputies picked up Slaughter from the...
Charged with one count of grand larceny
A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case
Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
