The trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was built in 1864 and served as a hospital for the mentally insane until 1994. The hospital had been built to help people who had any mental illness it was designed to have open space and plenty of sunlight. This was to help the patients recover and allow them to have a comfortable living space. It was rated one of the best hospitals for the mentally ill in America at the time. In the beginning, things were going really well but that would soon change.

