Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Daily Montanan

Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal

  In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com

Letter to the editor

We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.
mtpr.org

Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
96.3 The Blaze

Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Legislative update: Greetings from Helena

With sincere enthusiasm I am proud to be representing you during the current session of the Montana Legislature. As the 68th legislative session begins, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the governor on several key initiatives. One of the committees I am privileged to serve on...
Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
96.3 The Blaze

Are Housing Application Fees A Scam? New MT Bill Requires Refund.

The Montana housing crisis is real, and longtime residents are being forced out due to high costs, but they might soon see some relief with an application refund. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, it's nearly impossible to afford housing in Montana unless you make over 6 figures, which many of us do not. To say housing budgets are tight would be an understatement.
