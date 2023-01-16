Read full article on original website
montanakaimin.com
UM names finalists in second law dean search, student sues MSU on free speech, UM suffers inflated construction costs
University of Montana names four finalists in law school dean search. The University of Montana named three current employees and one external candidate as finalists for dean of the law school, which has been an open position since fall 2021. The finalists are Lucy France, UM’s legal counsel since 2013;...
19thnews.org
As states seek to scale back abortions, Montana wants to redefine medical necessity under Medicaid
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income people to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Avian Influenza spreading rapidly across Montana
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
Letter to the editor
We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
mtpr.org
Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Legislative update: Greetings from Helena
With sincere enthusiasm I am proud to be representing you during the current session of the Montana Legislature. As the 68th legislative session begins, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the governor on several key initiatives. One of the committees I am privileged to serve on...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
A tough road to hoe: New report highlights challenges for Montana highways
The report explains how Montana's growth in population, economic, and vehicle travel is creating high demands for our transportation system.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
FBI warns of teen “sextortion” crime trending in Utah
UTAH — The Salt Lake City Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office and the mother of a teen victim have put out a joint warning on the increase in incidents […]
Are Housing Application Fees A Scam? New MT Bill Requires Refund.
The Montana housing crisis is real, and longtime residents are being forced out due to high costs, but they might soon see some relief with an application refund. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, it's nearly impossible to afford housing in Montana unless you make over 6 figures, which many of us do not. To say housing budgets are tight would be an understatement.
