Skeleton found in University of California-Berkeley residence hall

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Skeletonized human remains were found last week in an unused residence hall building on the University of California-Berkeley campus.

The university’s police department said in a statement the skeleton was found on Jan. 10 in a vacant building on the Clark Kerr Campus, approximately six blocks southeast or one mile from the school’s main campus. It was unknown how long the remains had been in there or who they belonged to, as the building “has not been occupied for many years.”

No information about the age or gender of the deceased was available.

There are no ongoing missing persons cases at the school, the statement added. The school sent an alert to students about the discovery last Friday.

A witness told KTVU the remains were found during construction and demolition at the site, a nearly 100-year-old graffiti-covered structure that was deemed not seismically safe.

There’s a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened,” the witness told the station.

The school’s website describes the Clark Kerr Campus as “a mini-neighborhood with Spanish mission-style architecture, tree-lined courtyards and access to nature and hiking trails.”

The remains were given to the Alameda County coroner to determine the cause of death after an autopsy.

Police said the investigation was not likely to disrupt student activity at the campus.

